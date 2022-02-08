Johor polls: Several Umno divisions submit application to contest, says Ahmad Maslan

PONTIAN (Feb 8): Several Johor Umno divisions have submitted applications to contest in the coming state election for seats that were contested by Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties before.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the matter would be studied and decided by the state and central leaders without affecting Umno’s relation with other BN component parties.

“Several Umno divisions have voiced their views on this issue, not only for Pulai Sebatang, one or two other places in Johor,” he told at a press conference after attending an event organised by Pontian MCA in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration here last night.

Also present were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad and Pontian MCA division chief Datuk Tee Siew Kiong.

Last month, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the party aimed to contest in at least 42 of the 56 state seats in the Johor state election.

On the BN candidate for the Johor state election, Ahmad said the matter would be decided soon.

Meanwhile, in his speech at the event, Hasni, who is also Johor Umno Liaison Committee chairman, expressed confidence of better economic growth in Pontian if the people were to give their mandate to the coalition to lead the state in the coming state election.

He said that having led the state for almost two years, he had found the best way to develop Pontian and make the district one of the largest economic contributors to the state.

Prior to this, BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was reported to have said that Hasni would be elected as the new Johor Menteri Besar if BN won the state election.

The Johor state election is called following the dissolution of the State Assembly last Jan 22 and he Election Commission is expected to announce the date for the election tomorrow. – Bernama