Kalaka rep calls for tennis academy in Saratok

KUCHING (Feb 8): Kelab Tenis Saratok (KTS) and TF Rinduk have been called on to look into setting up a tennis academy in Saratok.

In making the call, Kalaka assemblyman Mohamad Duri said he would give his full support to the matter, in the hopes of seeing a tennis player from Saratok representing the state or country one day.

He said an academy is vital for the development of players from a young age and would help produce more good quality players.

Mohamad said this when opening the Kalaka Tennis Clinic at the Saratok Police Tennis Courts on Sunday.

He was happy to note 38 participants turned up for the clinic.

KTS president Yunus Julai thanked Mohamad for his strong support for Saratok tennis, especially contributing to the repainting of the existing courts and the tennis clinic.

“I hope that with your (Mohamad) continuous support, Saratok will get new tennis courts and get to produce state-level players soon,” he said.