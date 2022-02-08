Lokan collector survives crocodile attack in Tuaran

TUARAN (Feb 8): A man survived a crocodile attack at Sungai Giling here on Monday.

Tuaran police chief Deputy Superintendent Mohd Hamizi Halim said the incident allegedly happened when the 40-year-old victim and a friend were looking for lokan along the river bank around 2pm.

According to police investigation, the victim accidentally stepped on the one-foot crocodile, thinking it was a log, and it caused the reptile to bite on his left leg and dragged him into the water.

The victim managed to free himself, after putting up a struggle for a couple of minutes, and immediately sought treatment at the Tuaran hospital,” said Mohd Hamizi, adding that the victim is in stable condition.

Mohd Hamizi reminded the public to be extra careful when going to the river to avoid any such incident from happening.