Man caught with 110 bags of ketum leaf water

KENINGAU (Feb 8): An unemployed man was arrested by police for having 110 plastic bags of ketum leaf water here on Monday.

Keningau police chief Deputy Superintendent Nor Rafidah Kasim said the suspect, in his 30s, was nabbed during a raid at Kampung Jaya Baru around 10am.

“The raid was carried out following a tip-off on the sale of ketum leaf water in the area.

“Police found 110 plastic bags containing the ketum leaf water that were kept inside three buckets and the seized items were estimated around RM1,100,” she said in a statement.

The unemployed suspect has been active in selling ketum leaf water since the end of last year, said Nor Rafidah.

He did not have any criminal record and his urine also came back negative.

Police have detained the suspect for further investigation under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952 for control of import, export, manufacture, sale, etc., of psychotropic substances.

If found guilty, the suspect could be charged under Section 30(5) of the same act which carries a fine of up to RM10,000 or imprisonment up to four years, or both, upon conviction.

It is legal to grow ketum trees, whose leaves are used in traditional medicine and believed to enhance strength.

Ketum leaf water has been misused by many as it contains psychoactive substances mitragynine which can have stimulant, sedative and euphoria effects that can lead to addiction.