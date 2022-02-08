Petra Jaya man jailed five months over threat to behead brother-in-law

KUCHING (Feb 8): An unemployed man was sentenced by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday to five months in jail for threatening to behead his brother-in-law.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Mohamad Azhar Rabaie, 33, on his own guilty plea to a charge of criminal intimidation framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code, and ordered the sentence to commence from the date of arrest on Oct 19, 2021.

According to the case facts, the accused made the threat following his arrest by police for causing a disturbance at his 42-year-old brother-in-law’s house at Jalan Sultan Tengah.

The brother-in-law had lodged a police report over the incident out of fear for his and his family’s safety.

Inspector Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case while the accused was not represented.