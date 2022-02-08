Missing Miri man reunited with family thanks to good Samaritan

MIRI (Feb 8): A 57-year-old man, who has been missing since last month, was reunited with his family today with the help of a good Samaritan.

Hii Sing Chii said he realised Ngu Kie Kiong’s family was searching for him after reading The Borneo Post this morning.

He said Ngu has been sleeping along the five-footway in front of a bakery near his restaurant in Permyjaya and that he had been providing Ngu with food every day for the last three weeks.

“I read the newspaper at around 8am this morning and realised that he is the man that the family have been searching for and immediately contacted the police for help.

“The police came to meet Ngu and also notified his family of his whereabouts,” Hii said when contacted.

Ngu’s nephew Frederick Jong contacted The Borneo Post yesterday for help to locate his uncle, who the family realised was missing on Jan 6.

Jong said he had gone to pick Ngu up for a medical appointment at Miri Hospital that day but could not find him in his rental room at Centre Point Commercial Centre, Jalan Melayu.

After failing to locate him, Jong lodged a police report.

According to him, Ngu has been suffering from prostate gland enlargement since November and has been using a urinary catheter.

“The police called me around 11.55am this (Feb 8) morning and said that they had found my uncle near Shell Permyjaya.

“So, I quickly went there and brought him to the police station to make a report and after that I brought him back home. I am thankful that he is still well,” he added.