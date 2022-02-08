PBDSB claims govt has ulterior motives behind proposed Ulu Trusan Protected Forest

MIRI (Feb 8): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) has accused the state government of having ulterior motives for the proposed Ulu Trusan Protected Forest (UTPF).

PBDSB president Bobby William expressed deep concern over the government’s proposal to declare the large area in Lawas as protected, claiming a gazette would mean Natives automatically lose their rights over those areas.

“PBDSB thinks the state government has ulterior motives in this particular move, taking over Native land through such a declaration.

“Once the area is (gazetted), the Lun Bawangs will lose their traditional Native Customary Rights (NCR) over such land forever,” he said in a statement.

Bobby asked what is there to stop the government from giving away the lands in future.

“This is ‘daylight robbery’ of NCR land belonging to the Lun Bawang.

“There is no guarantee that such land will not be alienated to GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) crony companies in years to come as is happening to native NCR land all over Sarawak,” he claimed.

According to him, the rights of the Lun Bawang community were being “bulldozed like persona non grata”.

Bobby said the Lun Bawang have been settlers and pioneers of such land since time immemorial, even before there was a Sarawak government.

“Such disregard for the rights of the Native people should be strongly protested against.

“Where is the government’s slogan of ‘rakyat didahulukan’ (people first)? Indeed, it sounds hollow and just empty propaganda to win votes so the government can win again and be given the mandate to continue to legally plunder the poor Natives of their traditional land and birth rights,” he added.