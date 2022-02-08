Plantation worker jailed 3 years, fined for smuggling migrants into S’wak

KUCHING (Feb 8): An Indonesian plantation worker was sentenced yesterday to three years in prison and fined RM5,000 in default six months’ jail for smuggling six countrymen into Sarawak last year.

High Court judge Dr Alwi Wahab meted out the sentence on Soroso, 42, after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

The charge carries a jail term of up to 15 years and a fine, or both, on conviction.

The offence was committed at Kampung Raso 1 in Lundu, at around 9pm on Nov 2, 2021.

According to the facts of the case, Soroso was caught in the act by security personnel carrying out Op Benteng Covid patrol in the area.

A subsequent investigation revealed the accused had brought the six illegal immigrants into the state using a motorcycle via an illegal route.

Further checks with the Immigration Department showed there were no records of the six immigrants entering the country.

In mitigation, Soroso pleaded for a lenient sentence, saying he has a 14-year-old son as well as aged parents to support.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ruthra Raj prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented.