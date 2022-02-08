Sabah floods: Number of evacuees in Pitas rises to 719 this morning

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 8): The number of flood victims evacuated to relief centres in Pitas rose sharply this morning to 719 from 236 families from only 313 from 96 families last night.

Sabah Disaster Management Committee secretariat in a statement said four relief centres had been opened so far with the one in Kampung Sinukab housing the highest number of evacuees with 510 members of 170 families.

The other three relief centres were at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pekan Pitas II with 81 victims from 29 families; SK Rukom (55 victims from 17 families); and Kampung Kusilad community hall (73 victims from 20 families).

Ten villages were inundated by floodwaters in Pitas following heavy downpours since Sunday.

The last two villages affected were Kampung Boribi and Kampung Untang-Untang/Mulung Kulung.

The other eight villages were Kampung Tambilidon, Kampung Kalumpang, Kampung Taka, Kampung Saab Darat, Kampung Rukom Ulu, Kampung Kusilad, Kampung Desa Seberang and Kampung Kanibongan. — Bernama