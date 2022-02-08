Seven key actions for S’wak civil service to achieve PCDS 2030, says State Secretary

KUCHING (Feb 8): Seven key actions have been outlined for state ministries and agencies to undertake under the Action and Implementation Plan (AIP) for Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, said Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.

One of the actions is to actively review, refine or propose new policies for the economic sectors, Jaul said.

“Also, to constantly study or review the existing ordinance or propose new ordinance to cater for the new policies or to circumvent hurdles in our implementation process,” he said at the launching ceremony of the AIP at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday.

He added ministries and agencies also have to improve, change or totally revamp current procedures to be relevant to the current situation, such as improvement on the procedures for ease of doing business.

“Actively engage the civil society and initiate deliberate actions to help our community particularly the poor and bottom-forty-percent-income group (B40) to improve their level of income and meaningfully involve them in the ministries’ or agencies’ programmes.”

The State Secretary also said clear Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and targets, as well as definite actions together with the timelines, must be developed for each activity to track the achievements of individual officers or sectors in the department.

“Promote active collaboration across the ministries, departments, and agencies as well as close collaboration with the federal agencies to ensure the state’s interests are taken into consideration.

“The days of silo mentality are over. State interests should now override departmental interests.”

Lastly, Jaul said ministries and agencies must carry out active engagements with the private sector to develop workable business models for economic projects, such as agropark, petrochemical hub and digital transformation.

“This is the first time that we have a comprehensive AIP for ministries, departments and agencies. It is deemed necessary so that action steps to implement the plan are clearly thought out and identified.”

He said project implementation had never been easy and the AIP sought to provide solutions to the inevitable consequences of a Volatile, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity (VUCA) environment.

Jaul, who is chairman of the working committee for PCDS 2030, said AIP is a useful tool in mapping out the state’s strategies into steps and phases towards achieving immediate, medium and long-term goals.

“PCDS 2030 has also outlined special AIP for poverty alleviation as we aspire to ensure that by 2030, our poor households in Sarawak will be alleviated from poverty.”

Jaul said ministries, departments and agencies were now required to form a dedicated team to manage their respective AIPs to ensure their initiatives are implemented according to scope, resources and timeline.

“At the state level, we need a strong monitoring mechanism to track the implementation status of the various programmes.”

Furthermore, Jaul said civil service is the ultimate implementer of PCDS 2030 and the various initiatives rolled out must benefit the people with emphasis on strong community participation.

“Beyond AIP, the ministries, departments and agencies need creative solutions to finance these initiatives as our financial resources cannot support all these initiatives.”

He said agencies should not depend entirely on state funding but to explore wider options such as involving federal government and the private sector, among others.

Furthermore, Jaul pointed out, the preparation for 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review (12MP MTR) will commence in third quarter this year to review the existing and consider new initiatives for approval in 2023.

“The PCDS 2030 will be the guiding principle and AIP will be incorporated in all new proposals.”

Nonetheless, Jaul extended his appreciation to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Cabinet members, Sarawak Economic Action Council, ministries, departments, agencies, Economic Planning Unit Sarawak, Pricewaterhouse Coopers and central team for their contributions and inputs towards the project.