Social activist Uncle Kentang tests positive for Covid-19 with category four complications

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 8): Social activist Kuan Chee Heng tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

Taking to his Facebook, Kuan, popularly known as Uncle Kentang, shared that he has been admitted to Serdang Hospital to receive treatments for his category four Covid-19.

“Sorry, my phones will be [switched]off for seven days.”

Kuan also noted that his office will be closed for four days and the hotline will be shut down except for the ambulance services.

“[We] will increase Covid-19 ambulance units by two as many have been affected by Covid-19.

“Call 012-2423360 for Covid-19-related services and contact 011-55052148 for ambulance services.”

He also urged Malaysians to stay safe and wear face masks at all times.

His Facebook post has been flooded by comments from Malaysians who wished him a speedy recovery.

In a follow-up post this morning, Kuan thanked well-wishers for their prayers and updated his followers that his condition was stable and he had a slight fever with a mild cough.

Kuan has been championing humanitarian initiatives for decades and is known for helping the needy.

He has made it his duty to help the underprivileged by providing them with free meals and essential groceries on a daily basis.

Thanks to his strong network with the community and corporations, Kuan and his team collect an abundance of meals sponsored by the public and corporate figures to run their daily initiatives for the needy.

Last year, Kuan was awarded the Commonwealth Points of Light Award by Queen Elizabeth for his philanthropy work. – Malay Mail