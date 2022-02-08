Terraced house in Miri 35 pct destroyed by fire

MIRI (Feb 8): A terraced house at Taman Dinasti, Jalan Taifu Satu here was 35 per cent destroyed by a fire this morning.

According to Miri fire station chief Bonny Martin, a team of eight personnel led by Abang Muhd Fhazil Abang Abdul Manaf were deployed to the scene after a distress call was received at 9.41am.

“Upon their arrival, the operation commander reported that the fire involved a study room at the top floor of the terraced house.

“The house was 35 per cent destroyed,” he said.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished completely minutes later.

According to Bonny, the 60-year-old house owner had gone to a farm in front of his house during the incident before he saw smoke coming out from the top floor and rushed back home.

No injuries were reported and the operation ended at 10.45am.

The cause of fire has yet to be ascertained.