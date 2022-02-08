Use adat to act against those splitting longhouses for political reasons, says PSB man

SRI AMAN (Feb 8): Community leaders urged by any party to split a longhouse because of political reasons should face action through the adat enshrined under Majlis Adat Istiadat Sarawak, said Wilson Entebang.

According to the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Simanggang chairman, the position of longhouse community leaders has often been used as a political game by the government.

“Assistant Minister II of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis on Jan 24, 2022 issued a statement related to longhouse chiefs or tuai rumah who support opposition parties and opined that it is ‘awkward and absurd’ for those who are against the government to receive allowance or salary from the government.

“Based on his statement, I leave it to the readers to evaluate because all this time he has been using this issue to put pressure on community leaders to support him and for community leaders who are no longer in line with him to be removed from the post,” Wilson said in a statement.

He claimed allowances have also been withheld from community leaders who are not in line.

Wilson called on the Simanggang assemblyman to focus on his new responsibilities as assistant minister.

He also opined the political policies of the Orang Ulu community are very different from those of the Iban community.

“I admire the political policies of the Orang Ulu; this is because I find that the Orang Ulu community is very mature in politics and politics is not a factor in splitting the harmony in the community.

“The Iban people in particular must learn how other races maintain their harmony. Therefore, if there is an incident that wants to split a longhouse, then the punishment through the appropriate longhouse adat must be implemented,” he suggested.

He claimed if there is no such enforcement, more tuai rumah who are not the community’s choice will be appointed.