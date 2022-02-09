Action against traders who set conditions on egg sales

SIBU (Feb 9): Legal action would be taken against traders who set price pre-conditions for consumers on the sale of eggs, warned the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP).

KPDNHEP Mukah chief Salihin Den said it was understandable for traders to limit the quantity that each customer could buy as a way to address the current shortage.

“However, if they (traders) set a pre-condition like forcing customers to spend RM100 for just one tray of eggs, then action would be taken against them,” he told Utusan Borneo, The Boreno Post’s sister Malay daily, yesterday.

Salihin also advised local consumers against panic-buying, assuring them that the supply of eggs should be sufficient to meet demands.

“The people must not be influenced by whatever incidents happening in other divisions.

“The shortage would certainly occur if there’s panic-buying.”

Salihin also assured the people that the ministry would ensure that the basic necessities were sufficient in meeting local demands.

Adding on, he said fresh supply of eggs had arrived in Mukah around noon yesterday.

“They include 350 trays for 101 Supermarket, 100 trays for Glory Supermarket, 150 trays for Everwin and 500 trays for Gafu Supermarket,” he said, adding that additional 200 trays of eggs should arrive in town tomorrow.