Awg Tengah: Sarawak timber earning up 4 pct in 2021 compared to 2020

KUCHING (Feb 9): Sarawak recorded a timber export value of RM3.89 billion last year, which was a four per cent increase compared to the year 2020, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Awang Tengah said the Covid-19 pandemic had indeed caused an impact on the timber industry because the state recorded an export value of RM4.7 billion in 2019 before the pandemic.

“By looking at the figure this year, it is one of the tell-signs that the economy is gradually recovering and the demand for commodities, such as timber products, has witnessed an uptick,” he said.

Awang Tengah said this when officiating at the Integrity and Innovation Day at the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) at Wisma Sumber Alam in Petra Jaya here today.

Awang Tengah, who is also the state Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development II, Minister of International Trade and Investment, and STIDC Board of Management chairman, said said plywood had been the main timber product exported last year, comprising of 55 per cent or RM2.15 billion of the total timber products exported.

Following behind were logs with RM509 million, sawn timber (RM381 million), fibreboard (RM334 million) and other timber products (RM213 million).

He also pointed out Japan has been the biggest importer of the state’s timber products, with RM2.04 billion worth last year.

Other main markets were India with RM476 million worth exported, Taiwan (RM206 million), Philippines (RM179 million), China (RM175 million) and South Korea (RM123 million).

On another note, Awang Tengah stressed the importance of integrity among STIDC employees, and the agency had established an Integrity Department to serve as a focal point, as well as being responsible to implement initiatives related to promoting the culture of integrity.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister of Integrity and Ombudsman Datuk Juanda Jaya said 94 civil servants had been appointed as certified integrity officers (CeIO), and between 2018 and 2020 and a total of 84,757 individuals have attended programmes organised by his unit.

STIDC general manager Datu Hashim Bojet meanwhile said the corporation had documented the Organisation Anti-Corruption Plan and Corruption Risk Management Plan to combat corruption elements in operations.

Hashim said other initiatives in the process of being implemented included ‘Whistle-blower Policy’ and ‘Gift Policy’.

“STIDC will also carry out initiatives to improve its financial standings through the STIDC Turnaround Plan next year. Our objective is to increase our cash reserve from RM100 million now to RM700 million by 2030,” said Hashim.

As part of a strategic move, Awang Tengah said STIDC had drafted the Sarawak Timber Industry Reformation and Transformation Plan to promote the growth of the industry.

“The index plan is in line with 12th Malaysia Plan to achieve an export value of RM8 billion by 2030 as well as the targets set in the Forestry and Timber Industry Master Plan 2020-2030.”

As for illegal logging activities in the state, Awang Tengah said integrated enforcement actions will continue to be actively carried out, involving the Royal Malaysia Police and Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), to hinder such practice.

He said the local community of the affected area also played a crucial role in tipping off the law enforcement teams should illegal logging take place.