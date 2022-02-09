CBRE|WTW to sell Menara TM, office towers via expression of interest, tender

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 9): Realtors WTW Real Estate Sdn Bhd (CBRE|WTW) is offering Telekom Malaysia Bhd’s (TM) headquarters building Menara TM, and its corporate towers for sale via an expression of interest (EOI) and tender exercise.

In a statement today, CBRE|WTW, as the appointed exclusive marketing agent, said it is now seeking a non-binding EOI for Menara TM from potential investors to acquire the building, which is within the KL Sentral-Bangsar South corridor, by noon on March 18, 2022.

CBRE|WTW said it is also seeking potential investors to make a bid via tender for TM’s corporate towers, Menara TM Semarak and Wisma TM Taman Desa, by noon on March 31, 2022.

It also said that Menara ABS Bhd is a trust-owned, special-purpose vehicle incorporated solely for a sale-and-leaseback transaction involving four properties in 2008.

Three of these are Menara TM, Menara TM Semarak as well as Wisma TM Taman Desa, and these properties are held under a 15-year master lease agreement with TM, said the realtors.

The properties form part of the portfolio of the Islamic sale and leaseback transactions involving the issuance of Islamic asset-backed sukuk ijarah (ABS Fund).

The ABS sukuk holders have signed a master ijarah agreement and invested it into the ABS fund which expires on Jan 15, 2023. – Bernama