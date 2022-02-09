Chicken egg shortage issue in Lawas resolved following arrival of 6,600 trays

LAWAS (Feb 9): The issue of chicken egg shortage in Lawas which occurred since before Chinese New Year has been resolved following the arrival of 6,600 trays yesterday.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Lawas head Dominic Joseph Bakir said the much-awaited egg supply arrived in Lawas at around 12pm yesterday, four days after it was scheduled to arrive.

“The supply of chicken eggs to Lawas was expected to arrive on Feb 5, but due to logistics issue, it was only delivered yesterday,” he said when contacted today.

Dominic said chicken eggs are usually delivered to Lawas between two and three times monthly, adding that a total of 6,600 trays are supplied in each shipment to meet the demand in Lawas.

“In the event that the we run out of supply, we still can get eggs from Limbang and Lang Poultry Farm in Trusan here,” he said.

Lang Poultry Farm can supply only 150 trays every day in Lawas.

Some traders also opt to bring in chicken eggs from Kota Kinabalu which may be a little more expensive than eggs supplied locally.

Dominic reminded local traders not to hoard eggs or raise their prices as action can be taken them under the Price Control and Anti Hoarding Act 2011.