Chicken egg shortage, traders limit sale in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 9): The shortage of chicken eggs in the market is not only causing problem for buyers, but also traders.

They are forced to limit the purchase of eggs for each buyer.

The situation also resulted in some customers buying eggs at a slightly higher price or having to get supply at other shops.

The owner of Jetsin Sdn Bhd, Koh Chung Jade said only 100 trays of grade B and C chicken eggs are available in a day.

He has to limit the sale of one tray to each customer.

“Previously, we used to order around 200 to 300 trays per day, but now, if the supplier can provide 100 trays a day, it is considered lucky because the supply is very limited,” he said when met here on Wednesday.

One of the customers at the premises, Suhana Jamal, 22, said the shortage of chicken eggs had forced her to go to other shops or supermarkets to get sufficient supply for cooking needs.

Suhana who works in a canteen, is disappointed with the limited purchase.

“Many shops and supermarkets now only allow customers to buy one tray of eggs at a time, whereas I need at least five trays a day.

“There were times I needed a supply of up to double the amount of eggs when there was a catering order.

“I also had to come early around 8am to shop because the supply of eggs will definitely run out quickly,” she said.

Another customer, Magdelina Joseph, 43, said that even though she only bought chicken eggs for her own use at home, she still felt the increase in egg prices in the market now.

“I personally would definitely buy a tray of chicken eggs every week or almost every two weeks because the kids love to eat a variety of egg-based menus.

“I have noticed that the chicken eggs have been getting more expensive since the beginning of this year. It is not only expensive but it is always out of stock.

“For example, grade B chicken eggs used to cost around RM10 but now it can reach up to RM14,” she said.

She said the price increase would definitely affect consumers, especially food traders and restaurants.