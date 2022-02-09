Civil servants reminded to remain dedicated, committed to their tasks

LIMBANG (Feb 9): Civil servants in the Limbang Division are urged to continue to show their high spirit of dedication and commitment despite facing various challenges while performing their duties due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the Sarawak civil service is the state government’s backbone to realise the Post Covid-19 Development Strategies 2030, a long-term plan starting from 2021 until 2030.

“It is an effort to restructure Sarawak’s development policy so that it remains on the right track towards becoming a developed state in the next 10 years.

“Through this strategy, the Sarawak government has a clear direction to ensure that all Sarawakians can enjoy the benefits of development and increase the people’s income through various initiatives so that the poverty gap in urban and rural areas can be reduced,” he stated when officiating at Limbang Division Civil Service Day cum Appreciation Night for the outgoing Limbang Resident on Sunday.

Awang Tengah, who is Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development, was delighted that the civil service departments in Limbang Division had recorded various excellent achievements and recognitions.

He said the Limbang Resident’s and District Offices had won the Chief Minister’s gold award in the Resident’s and District Offices category in 2019.

In addition to that, Lands Tahai Q team from Limbang Division Land and Survey Department had won ‘Par Excellence Award’ during the 46th International Convention on Quality Control Circles 2021 at Hyderabad India last year.

He congratulated those departments and agencies who had received recognition either at department, state or national as well as international level.

At the same time, he reminded of the need for them to continue to work closely so that all the planning and implementation of development programmes especially on infrastructure can be carried out efficiently.

“Covid-19 should not be an excuse for us for not being able to carry out our responsibilities accordingly.

“Therefore, all civil servants must remain united and committed so that the vision and mission of 2030 will become a reality.”

At the same function, he also expressed his appreciation to Limbang Resident Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi, who will be taking responsibility as the new director of Sarawak Irrigation and Drainage Department starting Monday.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Rural Development Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, Batu Danau assemblyman Datuk Paulus Palu Gumbang, deputy Limbang Resident Sebi Abang and Limbang district officer Superi Awang Said.