Covid-19: 3,333 new infections, three school clusters in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s Covid-19 cases continue to soar, recording 3,333 new infections in the past 24 hours and three school clusters.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun revealed this in his Twitter post, adding that nearly 52 per cent of the daily numbers are symptomatic cases or sporadic infection.

“Sabah recorded all time high 3,333 new cases, and 3 new school clusters – SMK Simpangan (Paitan), Beluran, SMK Bukit Garam 1, Kinabatangan & Institut Pengajian Islam & Dakwah Sabah (IPDAS), Keningau.

“Nearly 52% (1075) are symptomatic cases, sporadic infection. Avoid crowded places.

KK 591, S’kan 510, P’pang 324, Tuaran 266, Papar 224, Ranau 196,Tawau 191 (sic),” he tweeted.

From the 3,333 cases on Feb 9, most patients (99.55 per cent) are under Category 1 and 2.