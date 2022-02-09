Covid-19 daily cases pass 17,000-mark for first time since Oct 2021

JOHOR BARU (Feb 9): The Health Ministry (MoH) recorded 17,134 new Covid-19 cases today, continuing a streak of increasing daily cases over the past week.

Today’s number is over 3,000 more than yesterday’s 13,944.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today that 70 per cent of hospital beds prepared for Covid-19 patients are currently being utilised — which is a 2.7 per cent increase from yesterday.

This is the first time that the number of daily cases has breached the 17,000-mark since Sept 17, 2021.

Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation went up by 1.4 per cent today, to 52.1 per cent.

However, the percentage of Covid-19 patients under Categories 3, 4, and 5 — meaning they have a lung infection, need oxygen or worse — remained relatively low.

Only 0.5 per cent (86 people) of the 83,071 active Covid-19 cases today were in those higher categories, while 99.5 per cent (17,048 people) were in Categories 1 and 2.

Category 1 patients are those who don’t have any Covid-19 symptoms, while Category 2 encompasses those with less dangerous symptoms such as a flu, sore throat, tiredness and fever.

Yesterday, 0.52 per cent were in Categories 3, 4 and 5; while 99.48 per cent were in Categories 1 and 2. – Malay Mail