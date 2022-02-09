DAP and Amanah make way for Syed Saddiq’s Muda in six Johor seats

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 9): The Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (Muda) will contest in at least six seats in the Johor state election next month, after reaching an agreement with Pakatan Harapan’s Amanah and DAP.

In a joint statement, Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the three parties came to the agreement in the interest of a larger political cooperation during and after the election.

“These formal talks resulted in agreement on three main goals: avoiding overlaps, focusing resources and the parties’ machinery to ensure the success of the chosen candidates; and the joint formation of the Johor government to help the people achieve their dreams.

“Negotiations between Muda and PKR are continuing for the sake of unity in facing this state election,” they said.

The six seats allocated to Muda are Tenang, Bukit Kepong, Parit Raja, Machap, Puteri Wangsa and Bukit Permai.

The Election Commission has set nomination for February 26 and polling for March 12.

This is also the first time that 18-year-old voters will be able to cast their ballots, after the Undi18 Bills were gazetted last year.

EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh said they projected 70 per cent of voter turnout based on the total of 2.597 million eligible voters in the state. – Malay Mail