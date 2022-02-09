DCM calls for works on Meritam Telahak road project expedited

LIMBANG (Feb 9): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan has called upon the implementing agency and contractor to expedite Phase 4 works on the Meritam Telahak road project here.

According to him, the highly-anticipated project would significantly enhance connectivity for over 10 riverside villages here upon its completion.

“We do not want this project to be delayed again, so we have asked them (implementing agency and the contractor) to review the works,” he told reporters during his visit to the project site on Monday.

It is reported that the road project has already experience delay from its expected completion date of Jan 19 this year.

Awang Tengah, who is also Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development, acknowledged soil sedimentation at some areas as among the cause of the delay.

However, he also highlighted the pressing need for the project to be expedited, and at the same time, he reminded the implementing agency and contractor to ensure that all works would be carried out in full compliance with the set specifications.

Adding on, he also called upon the contractor to reconstruct the outlet at Sungai Kaban, which had been found to be not complying with the project specifications.