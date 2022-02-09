Dr Mahathir close to full recovery, able to carry out daily activities

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 9): Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is close to full recovery after being discharged from the National Heart Institute (IJN) on Saturday (Feb 5).

He said in a video clip uploaded to his Facebook page that he could now carry out various daily activities and hoped to fully recover.

“There were times when I was not hopeful of recovery, but Alhamdulillah, with the treatment I received at the IJN, I have recovered.

“Now I can walk, eat, sleep, sit. I am almost like normal, but not that strong to work and so on. But I hope I can (fully) recover,” he said today.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir thanked everyone who had prayed for his health until he managed to recover from an illness that he described as very bad.

In another Facebook post, Dr Mahathir also shared pictures of him taking a walk around Tasik Putrajaya with his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali.

Dr Mahathir was previously admitted to the IJN to undergo an elective medical procedure. – Bernama