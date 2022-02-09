Factory worker crushed to death by 5.6-tonne glass container

JASIN (Feb 9): A 23-year-old factory worker died after being crushed by a box containing 5.6 tonnes of sheet glass at the Lipat Kajang Industrial area today.

Jasin district police chief DSP Mispani Hamdan said Muhammad Umar Mohd Shahid was confirmed to have died at the scene after sustaining severe injuries all over his body in the 7.10am incident.

“Preliminary investigations found the incident occurred when the victim was carrying out work to fasten the glass box in a container at the factory.

“He then accidentally knocked into the wooden support in the container, resulting in the glass container crushing him, breaking both his legs and his neck as well as injuring other parts of his body,” he said in a statement today.

Mispani said the remains of the victim, who was from Tangkak, Johor, had been sent to the Jasin Hospital forensic unit for a post-mortem.

“The case has been classified as sudden death and investigations are ongoing,” he added. – Bernama