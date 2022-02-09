Headless body of missing Burmese found, believed to be croc victim

KUCHING (Feb 9): The headless body of a Burmese man, who was feared to have drowned after he fell into the river in Kampung Lingga, Sri Aman, was found around 7.30am today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre said villagers found the man, identified as Thein Wai Maung, 5km from where he was last seen.

“Today is the third day of the search and rescue (SAR) when the body was found by the villagers.

“The victim’s body was found not in a perfect condition, where his hands and head were missing, believed to be attacked by a crocodile,” said a spokesperson.

Thein’s body was later handed over to the police for further action.

He was reported missing around 1.10pm on Monday.

The SAR operation involved Sri Aman fire station personnel led by Bangga Baie, police, Sarawak Rivers Board, Public Works Department, Civil Defence Force, and villagers.