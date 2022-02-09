Idris Buang set to be new DUN Deputy Speaker

KUCHING (Feb 9): Muara Tuang assemblyman Datuk Idris Buang is set to be the next State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Deputy Speaker.

A source said Idris would be sworn in on Friday.

A lawyer by training, Idris is information chief of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

He takes over from Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala, who is now Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring).

Gerawat was appointed DUN Deputy Speaker on May 20, 2016, taking over from Tarat assemblyman Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, who had been appointed an assistant minister.

On Jan 4 this year, both Gerawat and Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah had opined that a person with a legal background, like a lawyer, would fit the position of DUN Deputy Speaker.

It is a legal requirement that the post be offered to an elected representative.

Other lawyers elected as members of the august house include GPS members Wilfred Yap (Kota Sentosa) and Mohd Chee Kadir (Kabong), as well as Opposition representatives See Chee How (Batu Lintang), Chong Chieng Jen (Padungan), and Violet Yong (Pending).

Many expect Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar to be reappointed DUN Speaker for this term.

Asfia, a non-elected representative, took over from Datuk Song Swee Guan as DUN Speaker in 2000.