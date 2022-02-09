Johor polls: Muda says seat talks not done yet, chides state PKR for jumping the gun

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 9): The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) said tonight that it is still in seat negotiations with PKR.

Johor PKR issued a statement earlier to say it had offered three seats to Muda but had yet to receive any feedback from the newly registered party.

In response, the Muda political bureau said it had proposed contesting three seats — which were not contested by PKR in the previous general election that took place in 2018.

“Negotiations between Muda and PKR have yet to be finalised.

“Muda has proposed standing for election in three seats. These three seats were not won or contested by PKR in the last general election. Muda respects the right of PKR partners to defend their existing seats.

“However, PKR has yet to give its final word on these three seats,” the statement read.

Muda — which was finally registered in December 2021 — said that “transparent and honest negotiations must be undertaken” to ensure the Opposition is united for the sake of Johor voters.

“Muda also suggested that the essence of the negotiations be resolved together in secret before being announced to the media in the spirit of mutual transparency,” the statement added.

Earlier tonight, Johor PKR chief Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh said PKR offered Muda three of its seats to contest in the upcoming Johor state election.

This was after Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the three parties reached an agreement in the interests of broader political cooperation both during and after the state election.

The three parties also agreed that Muda would stand in six of their allocated seats in PH.

The six seats allocated to Muda are Tenang, Bukit Kepong, Parit Raja, Machap, Puteri Wangsa and Bukit Permai.

In the last general election, then PH allied with Bersatu contested 24 seats — far more than DAP (14) PKR (12) and Amanah (12).

With Bersatu out of the picture, seats were reallocated to the three parties, with Muda negotiating with each party separately.

The Election Commission (EC) has set nominations for February 26 and polling for March 12.

The Johor polls will also be the first time that voters aged 18 to 21 will be able to cast their ballots, after the Undi18 Bill was gazetted last year. – Malay Mail