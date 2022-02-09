Johor polls: Nomination on Feb 26, polling on March 12, says EC

JOHOR BAHRU (Feb 9): The Election Commission (EC) has set March 12 as the polling day for the Johor state election.

The nomination will be on Feb 26 and early voting on March 8.

The dates were announced by EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh at a press conference after chairing the EC special meeting on the state election here today.

Abdul Ghani said the Master Electoral Roll 2021 which was updated as of Jan 21, 2022, would be used for the state election.

The electoral roll contains 2,597,742 voters, comprising 2,574,835 regular voters, 10,955 military personnel and their spouses, 11,576 police personnel and spouses and 376 absent voters who are overseas.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Abdul Ghani said the state election was estimated to cost RM96 million.

A total of 56 returning officers, 186 assistant returning officers and 49,290 election workers would be appointed for the Johor polls.

He said 1,021 polling centres with 4,638 voting channels would be used on the polling day, while 63 centres with 83 channels would be used for early voting. – Bernama

