Johor state election: EC projects 70 pct voter turnout

JOHOR BARU (Feb 9): The Election Commission (EC) is targeting a 70 per cent voter turnout for the upcoming Johor state election.

EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh said the percentage target is based on the total of 2.597 million eligible voters in the state.

He said the EC requests for the cooperation of all parties, including political parties, to take steps to encourage voters to go out and vote.

“To encourage voters to come out and fulfill their responsibilities, the EC will implement the Jom Kita Undi campaign through various channels and platforms.

“A standard operating procedure (SOP) for Covid-19 prevention for the upcoming

Johor state election is being updated by the EC, the Health Ministry (MoH) and the National Security Council (NSC).

“The SOPs will be communicated to the public after they have been finalised,” said Abdul Ghani at a press conference after chairing a special meeting on the Johor state election at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre here today.

Abdul Ghani said the Johor state election is estimated to cost RM96 million.

He said a total of 49,290 officers will be appointed to handle the state election process involving 56 state constituencies statewide.

“The number of polling stations is at 1,084 with 4,720 channels.

“Of the total, 1,021 polling centres with 4,638 channels will be used for ordinary voting, while 63 centres with 82 channels will be used for early voting.

“A total of 56 candidate nomination centres and 56 official vote tallying centrrs will also be employed,” said Abdul Ghani.

Abdul Ghani added that the EC has also appointed 58 election managing officers assisted by 186 assistant managing officers.

“They will monitor all activities during the campaigning period. The EC has also set up 56 election campaign enforcement teams comprising representatives from the police, local authorities and candidate representatives,” he said.

The EC has set March 12 as polling day for the Johor state election. Nomination day is set for February 26 with early voting date on March 8. – Malay Mail