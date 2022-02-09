Just bring tom yam, not Covid, Perak MB tells Thai workers

IPOH (Feb 9): If Thai nationals wish to return to Malaysia (for work), they need to bring in only tom yam (hot and sour Thai soup) and not Covid-19, urged Perak Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

This was following the announcement on the proposed full reopening of the country’s borders beginning March 1, without the travellers, visitors and migrant workers having to undergo compulsory quarantine.

Saarani, however, hoped that implementation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) be tightened due to the increase of Covid-19 cases currently.

“We have no objection (to the reopening of the country’s borders) as it is one of the ways or measures for our economy to recover.

“In Perak, our border opening with Thailand is only at Pengkalan Hulu, Gerik. Now we have been receiving complaints on the tom yam restaurants not being reopened yet after two years (of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The SOP should be tightened further as we don’t want the people, particularly those in Perak, to be victims of Covid-19,” he said.

Saarani had earlier launched the Ipoh City Council’s Strategic Plan and Ipoh Low-Carbon City and Walkable City 2030 initiatives, here, with the mayor, Datuk Rumaizi Bahari also present.

Yesterday, the National Recovery Council (MPN) agreed to fully reopen the country’s borders by this March 1 without compulsory quarantine imposed.

Its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the Covid-19 test, however, needed to be done as proposed by the Ministry of Health, before departure and upon arrival at the country’s main entry points. – Bernama