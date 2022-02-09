KK central, fish markets to close for disinfection

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 9): The central market and fish market in the city will be temporarily closed on Thursday for the City Hall to carry out disinfection.

Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip said that in a statement on Wednesday.

“Please be informed that two public markets, central market and fish wet market will be temporarily closed on February 10 (Thursday) to make way for disinfection works.

“The markets will reopen on the next day, February 11 (Friday),” she said.

Noorliza urged those who have questions to contact the DBKK Hotline on 012-2220220 via WhatsApp.