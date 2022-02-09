LAKU water main works: Parts of Miri to experience water supply interruptions starting tonight

MIRI (Feb 9): Several areas in Miri will experience low water pressure or no water supply starting 9pm tonight until 6am tomorrow February 10 following with Northern Region Water Board (Laku) Management Sdn Bhd’s water main interconnection works which have been scheduled today.

LAKU Management Sdn Bhd in a statement has advised consumers to store enough water for personal use during this period.

The affected areas will be Taman Jelita, Taman Tunku, Soon Hup Garden, Lusut, Jalan Engkabang, Taman Da Sing, Kampung Sungai Dalam, Taman Futee, Tung San Garden, Happy Garden, Spring Riam Garden, Taman Classic, Taman Chen Lian, Pin Fook Garden, Taman Wah Shin, Kampung Lembah Hijau, Kampung Lopeng, Grand Park, Tham Lim Garden, Serene Villa, Dynasty Garden, Miri Airport, Airport shoplots, Jalan Sze Chuan 1 and 2, Kampung Riam Jaya, Jalan Homelite, Taman Wawasan, Taman Delight, Meteorological Office, Sunshine Garden, Holiday Park, Taman Seaview, Taman Luak Indah, Lite Garden, Fabulous Garden and surrounding areas.

“If the weather is unfavourable, works will be carried out on the next day at the same time.

“Therefore, consumers living in affected areas are advised to store enough water for personal use while the water main interconnection works is being carried out.”

In addition to that, LAKU has also served another water supply interruption notice for a similar water main works schedule for tomorrow (February 10) from 9am until 6pm.

The affected areas will be SM Sains, SJK Tukau, SMK Agama, SJK Chung Hua Bakam, SK Kampung Bakam, Teachers’ Education Institute (IPG) Sarawak Campus, Resort City Kindergarten, Luak Esplanade, Lite View Park, Jalan Sim Kheng Hong, Tukau area, Taman Phoenix, Taman Pantai Luak Indah, Taman Viena, Fabulous Avenue, Kampung Baluboh, Kampung Tukau Jaya, Jalan Sungai Rait, PPR Sg Rait, Kampung Sg Rait, Kampung Raan, Kampung Nelayan, Kampung Bakam, Kampung Posil, Kampung Jakang, Kampung Siwak, Kampung Beraya and surrounding areas.

Other areas that will experience low water supply pressure throughout the water main works will be Taman Delight, Holiday Park, Lite Garden, Taman Luak Indah, Fabulous Garden, Strawberry Park, Lite View 4 Townhouse, Sunshine Garden, Taman Wawasan, Sunrise Garden, KS Garden and surrounding areas.

For further information, LAKU welcomes consumers to contact its customer careline at 085-426626 or 085-436626.