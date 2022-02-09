Malaysia logs 13 new Covid-19 deaths, national toll now at 32,056

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 9): The Health Ministry today declared another 13 people dead due to Covid-19, bringing the national death toll to 32,056.

According to the ministry’s CovidNow portal, yesterday’s recorded deaths included three people who died before reaching the hospital.

By state and the Federal Territories, three deaths were recorded in Selangor, two each in Kelantan, Perak, and Sabah, as well as one each in Kedah, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Terengganu.

Meanwhile, the national death rate is at 49 deaths per 10 million people, based on data from the past two weeks.

In the same two weeks, 71.5 per cent of people who died were aged 60 and above, while 27.3 per cent were aged between 18 and 59.

The remaining 1.3 per cent who died were aged between five and 11.

At present, hospital bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 cases nationwide stands at 70.0 per cent, while the intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is at 52.1 per cent.

Yesterday, Malaysia logged 13,944 new Covid-19 infections.

According to CovidNow’s latest update, the five highest number of infections — by state or the Federal Territories — were recorded in Selangor (3,031), Sabah (2,069), Johor (1,680), Kedah (1,463), and Kelantan (1,105).

Kuala Lumpur recorded 1,022 cases.

Meanwhile, the three lowest numbers of new cases were seen in Perlis (133), Sarawak (129), Labuan (29).

This brings the number of active cases in the country to 83,071, and the total number of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic here to 2,191,423. — Malay Mail