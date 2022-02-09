MMEA detains tugboat near Sg Kemena estuary

BINTULU (Feb 9): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Bintulu Maritime Zone detained a tugboat about one nautical mile from the Sungai Kemena estuary here around 7.20pm yesterday.

MMEA Bintulu Maritime Zone director Captain Mohd Khairol Anuar Saad said the tugboat allegedly operated with an expired shipping licence.

He said the Malaysian Maritime 21 patrol boat, which was carrying out Ops Permai and Ops Benteng around Bintulu’s waters, spotted the tugboat around 6.50pm.

“From the inspection and search it was found that the tugboat was suspected to be operating using an expired Domestic Shipping Licence (DSL) document and was sailing out of Sungai Kemena to the sea,” he said in a statement today.

He added the tugboat was operated solely by the 29-year-old skipper, who had valid identification documents.

Khairol said the skipper was detained and the tugboat escorted to the Bintulu Maritime Zone vessel detention centre for further investigation.

He added the case is being investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952, which carries a fine and imprisonment if convicted.

The maritime community can report any illegal activities or emergencies at sea directly to the MERS 999 line, the Bintulu Maritime Zone Operations Centre (086-314254), or 24-hour Sarawak State Maritime Operations Centre (082-432544).