Muhyiddin tests positive for Covid-19 after chairing Recovery Council meeting yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 9): National Recovery Council (NRC) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that he has tested positive for Covid-19, and will be undergoing self-quarantine at his home in accordance with Health Ministry (MoH) regulations.

The former prime minister and Bersatu president made the announcement in a short Facebook post today, where he added that he was only experiencing mild symptoms and is in a good condition.

“To anyone who is likely to be my close contact, I advise them to adhere to the protocol set by the MoH.

“Please pray for my health and my family’s,” he said.

This is the first time Muhyiddin has tested positive for the novel coronavirus according to publicly available information.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin chaired an NRC meeting, which is normally attended by a long list of very important persons.

It has been confirmed that Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin was present, as well as Capital A Bhd — formerly known as AirAsia Group Bhd — chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes.

The council also includes Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Jidin and Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof representing the government.

Opposition politicians in the council include Tan Sri Bernard Dompok of Upko, former health minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad from Amanah, Chong Chien Jen from DAP and Wong Chen from PKR.

Other members from the public are Fernandes, Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yakcop, Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar, Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, Datuk Habibah Abdul Rahim, Datuk Michael Kang, Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman, Datuk Hartini Zainuddin and Dr Sivakumar Thurairajasingam representing experts from various field and industries. – Malay Mail