PM prays for Muhyiddin’s swift recovery from Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 9): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has prayed for the swift recovery of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who was tested positive for Covid-19.

In his tweet, Ismail Sabri also prayed for the chairman of the National Recovery Council and his family to continue to be under Allah’s protection.

“May Allah SWT grant him speedy recovery and protect him and his family,” he said in response to Muhyiddin’s tweet confirming that he was tested positive for Covid-19 on the Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test earlier today.

In his tweet, Muhyiddin said he would undergo self-quarantine at home in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) protocols as he only experienced mild symptoms.

Muhyiddin also called on those who might have been in close contact with him to also abide by the MOH protocols. – Bernama