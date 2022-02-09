Policy on anti-party hopping provisions, limiting PM’s term presented to MPs

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 9): The policy on the proposed anti-party hopping provisions and limiting the Prime Minister’s term was presented to members of Parliament for their feedback and views.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the policy was discussed by the Political Transformation and Stability Steering Committee on Jan 25.

“An engagement session with members of the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara on the provisions was held today and yesterday in Parliament.

“It is aimed at obtaining the views of the elected representatives and senators on the proposed provisions,” he said in a statement here today.

Wan Junaidi said he, together with the Legal Affairs Division and the Attorney-General’s Chambers would continue to hold engagement sessions with all political parties and their leaders to seek agreements on the proposed policy and legislation.

He said the proposal would also be presented to the the Political Transformation and Stability Steering Committee meeting co-chaired by government and opposition representatives after being refined and finalised with all stakeholders.

Wan Junaidi said he was confident that the sessions would be able to provide adequate explanations and information to members of the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara on the proposed provisions.

“At the same time, apart from strengthening the dual-partisan initiative, it can also ensure that the proposed provisions will be supported and agreed in Parliament later,” he said. – Bernama