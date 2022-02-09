Puncak Borneo to have own coffee collection, packaging centre

KUCHING (Feb 9): A piece of land at Jalan Puncak Borneo, known as Bayur, had been identified as the site for the setting-up of a coffee collection and packaging centre (CPCC), said Assistant Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

The Mambong assemblyman said an application had been forwarded to the government and the Land and Survey Department to build a CPCC there in the next three years.

He regarded the creation of the centre as important for the coffee farmers and plantation owners in Mambong, in view that the area had the potential to become a coffee-processing hub.

“The decision is now up to the Ministry of Modern Agriculture and Regional Development and the Land and Survey Department,” he said when asked by reporters after the handing-over of Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) fund to upgrade Kampung Petag multipurpose hall in Padawan yesterday.

Dr Jerip also revealed that the RTP fund to upgrade the multipurpose hall was worth almost RM100,000, and the works should reach completion this July 3.

The project, he added, involved the improvement of ceilings, walls and drainage.

Meanwhile, he commended the community of Kampung Petag for the good cooperation to the government in the survey exercise over their respective lands to facilitate the issuance of ownership titles.

“I can say that this village (Kampung Petag) is a model village; the land ownership letters had been given to all land owners after the last state election.

“After this village, the handing-over of the land ownership title letters would take place at Kampung Git, Kampung Bradau and possibly, in Kampung Abang – all to be carried out in stages,” he said.

According to Dr Jerip, the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) has been appointed as the coordinating body in managing the land documentation process, while the Land and Survey Department would carry out the measuring works and marking the boundaries of land ownership before confirming the right documents to the owners.

He said the matter was thus very different from what the opposition had said, as they claimed that the Land and Survey Department and the government did not care about doing land surveying because it had been done many years ago.

“The surveying takes quite a long time, because it is very difficult to go to the forest parts and do the measuring works between the boundaries of the respective lands,” he pointed out.

Also present during the event were Public Works Department minor rural project engineer Lau Yik Hung and Kampung Petag headman Hall Jamun.