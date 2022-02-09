Putrajaya must ensure enough supplies, affordable prices of RTK self-test kits nationwide, says Dr Yii

KUCHING (Feb 9): The federal government must take pro-active steps to ensure sufficient supplies of medical items especially Covid-19 RTK self-test kits nationwide, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

Besides that, Dr Yii said the government must also ensure that the prices of such test kits remain affordable and that there will be be a sudden spike in prices when demand for them increases.

“One of the fundamentals to ‘shorten the surge period’ of Omicron is the need for quick and fast testing due to the variant’s swift pace of transmission, which again place the importance of the shift to the self-administered tests from PCR testing, which has long been considered the gold standard for detecting Covid-19.

“Such transition is so important to ensure infection-detection at labs do not buckle under the strain of unprecedented numbers of cases with many of these health facilities already facing a shortage of staff. An uncontrollable runaway Omicron outbreak will definitely drive-up hospitalisation rates and strains testing systems,” he said in a statement today.

Noting that the problem will likely get worse as more people travel for holidays and fuel new outbreaks, Dr Yii said the country may even be facing a possibility of ‘super-spreader events’ such as the upcoming Johor state election.

“With the high transmissibility of Omicron, it is inevitable that we will see more and more infections, close contacts and the need for more testings especially if the person develops symptoms.

“If this transition to self-testing is not managed properly, we will see our country running out of test kits like how countries like the USA, UK, Australia and many other countries are facing.

“A surge in cases driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant has stretched these countries Covid-19 testing capabilities to their limit. Rapid antigen tests are out of stock at many drug stores, and lines for PCR tests stretch around the block in cities across these countries,” he added.

Closer to home, Dr Yii said states such as Sabah have reported a shortage of RTK self-test kits in view of their high case detection especially in the past few days with 1,600 cases detected yesterday alone.

“This may not be an isolated event and the proper monitoring and intervention by the federal government must be to assure adequate available test kits for Sabah and all those places affected.

“First and foremost, the government must do a general review and audit of the availability of such test kits nationwide. With that, they should also do a projection of the daily needs of testing especially in view of this Omicron wave and ensure that supplies and production of such kits are sufficient.

“Incentives and grants can be granted to local companies to produce such test kits more and ideally it should be distributed free to the public,” he said.

Dr Yii said such self-test kits are important to properly monitor and control the spread of Omicron especially in view of opening of schools and more and more people going back to work.

“With quicker detection, we then can do quicker intervention to ensure we do not fly blind during this wave. As companies and even individuals are encouraged to self-test frequently, the government plays an important role to ensure that such test-kits are continuously available and remain continuously affordable.

“Omicron has been a game changer. It has really catalysed the shift to large-scale rapid antigen testing, and we must be ready for it or will continuously be left behind,” he said.