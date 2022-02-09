Sarawak govt to continue helping students repay PTPTN loans, says Tiang

SIBU (Feb 9): The state government will continue to help Sarawakian students to repay their National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loans, said Michael Tiang.

The Assistant Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II said he confirmed this during a courtesy call on Yayasan Sarawak director Mersal Abang Rosli yesterday.

“A lot of parents and borrowers have asked me whether this initiative, which was launched in 2020, will continue again for 2021 as many had paid their PTPTN loans up to 30 per cent or more.

“So, they are anxious whether they will receive such a discount and now, the answer is yes, the state government will continue this initiative,” he revealed.

He said the Sarawak government has also set aside RM38 million for 2021 subsidies to cater for more eligible recipients.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had announced the initiative early last year and RM30 million was set aside.

Only Sarawakians who have paid at least 30 per cent of the arrears of their PTPTN loans are eligible for the assistance from the state government.

“Under this initiative, Sarawakian borrowers who have paid at least 30 per cent of their PTPTN loan, Yayasan Sarawak would pay another 30 per cent of their loan balance,” Tiang explained.

He said Yayasan Sarawak also advised PTPTN borrowers to take advantage of federal subsidies.

During the national Budget 2022 announcement last year, the federal government announced a discount of 10 to 15 per cent on PTPTN repayments from Nov 1, 2021 until April 30, 2022, for the benefit of 1.67 million PTPTN borrowers nationwide.

PTPTN borrowers who pay off their loans in full are eligible for a 15 per cent discount on their outstanding balance in the first category, while those who pay off at least 50 per cent of their remaining debt in a single payment will receive a 12 per cent discount.

Under the third category, there is a 10 per cent discount for those make repayment by salary deduction or direct debit on a predetermined schedule.

“This discount by the federal government will only be given to eligible borrowers between Nov 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022. Yayasan Sarawak would like to advise Sarawakians PTPTN borrowers to take advantage of this discount for the first half of 2022,” Tiang said.

“For the second half, the Sarawak government will continue to repay the 30 per cent of their arrears as we did last year.”