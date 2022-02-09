Sarawak welcomes proposed reopening of Malaysia’s borders by March, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (Feb 9): Sarawak welcomes the proposed reopening of Malaysia’s international borders by next month, said Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He believed that the proposal, which includes non-mandatory quarantine for visitors, will essentially hasten the National Recovery Plan (NRP) and boost Sarawak’s Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS2030).

“The suggestions and recommendations made by National Recovery Council (NRC) augur well for the speedy recovery of Malaysia’s various economic sectors which was badly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic especially the tourism and hospitality industry.

“Sarawak was not spared and it had lost billions from revenue streams from tourism and hospitality industry which in the past years had contributed to the local economy and the livelihood of those working in the downstream industry,” he said in a press statement today.

Abdul Karim was commenting on the the NRC’s suggestion yesterday for the counter’s international borders to be fully reopened without any mandatory quarantine by March 1.

NRC chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said visitors however should undergo Covid-19 tests prior to and right after arriving in the country as recommended by MOH.

Abdul Karim said all of the industry players welcomed Muhyiddin’s suggestion because the reopening of the country’s borders because the positive impacts from the reopening of the country’s borders will boost the nation’s economic recovery efforts.

“Our people will also gain the benefits simply because there will be jobs creation when the tourism and hospitality sector is on the rebound.

“We are talking about our local folks who are looking forward to serving foreign tourists who are eager to spend their tourism dollars after years of not being able to enjoy travelling and vacationing in holiday destinations such as Sarawak and Malaysia,” he said.

Besides that, he said Sarawak’s medical tourism industry is also set to benefit from the reopening of the borders because previously, the promising revenue stream from such sector had encouraged the establishments of private medical institutions and hospitals in Kuching, Sibu, Miri and Bintulu.

He noted that the Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia (APHM) had recently mentioned that medical tourism in the country had contributed RM1.7 billion to the economy back in 2019 before the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

“To facilitate the reopening of our borders, we must educate and instil awareness among potential visitors on the need to strictly adhere to all standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Ministry of Health (MoH) and Sarawak’s State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) before any entry application is accepted.

“There must also be concerted efforts by the industry players concerned to ensure only fully vaccinated tourists and visitors with booster dose where the risks of Covid-19 infections are mitigated and avoided.”