Sibu folk lose over RM47,000 to ‘investment scheme’ found on Facebook

SIBU (Feb 9): A 42-year-old unemployed man here lodged a police report after he and two others lost RM47,455 to a scam investment scheme.

The victim said he was browsing through Facebook on Oct 15 last year when he came across a job offer from a purported investment company.

He clicked on the link provided and contacted a suspect, who told him to invest in ‘CFG Football’, which supposedly provided a profit of 2 to 2.5 per cent daily.

Convinced, the man, his mother, and his mother’s friend decided to invest in the company.

They claimed to have made 24 transfers totalling RM47,455 to nine different accounts before realising they had been cheated.

Police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.