Sibu Pahlawan Lions to continue providing free ultrasound-scanning service

SIBU (Feb 9): The Lions Club of Sibu Pahlawan would continue to provide free ultrasound-scanning service to the public until next month.

The project, according to Lions Club International Multiple District 308 Specialty Committee chairperson Dato Betty Wong, has been running since the beginning of the year and it has received encouraging response from the public.

“The free service ends this March 25, after which a nominal fee of RM20 would be charged per person.

However, for the rural folks, the free screening service would continue.

“Moreover, the Lions Club of Sibu Pahlawan would continue this service until June 30, 2023,” she said when met at the presentation of a portable ultrasound scanning machine to Lions Club of Sibu Pahlawan yesterday.

Adding to the existing equipment at Dr David Ling’s Clinic at Jalan Luku here, the new portable unit was donated by Lions Club of Sibu Host past president Hii Yik Ping.

Wong, in her speech, also expressed gratitude to Hii for his sponsorship.

Meanwhile Dr Ling, who is also Lions Club of Sibu Pahlawan Diabetes and Health Awareness Committee chairman, said the service at his clinic covered ultrasound scanning of gall bladder, kidney, liver and prostate, but added that scanning service for women (particularly on the reproductive organs) ended just before the Chinese New Year break

“We discover that about 10 per cent of the people who came for scanning, have problems like fibroid, ovarian cyst and kidney stones.

“In the past, very few people would go for scanning, unless they encountered complications.

“They would commonly go for diabetes, cholesterol or blood tests.

“Since I already have an ultrasound scanning machine, I think it would be good to offer my service to the people,” he added.

Dr Ling also said his side had received requests from the Lions Club in the central region for the service.

“With this portable unit, it should be easier for me to travel to the rural areas and do the scanning,” he said, adding that his team would likely go to Sarikei this July to provide the free ultrasound scanning service to those from the lower-income group there.

“After that, we may proceed to Mukah, Kapit and Bintulu.”

For appointments and to know more about the project, call Dr Ling on 018-278 5828, Dato Jimmy Tie on 013-801 5225, Ngu Tai Hing on 013-818 0151, or Jamie Tiew on 019-819 5555.

The ultrasound scanning service is available at Dr David Ling’s Clinic here, from 9am to 11am daily – from Monday to Saturday, the sessions are for the public, while on Sunday, the slots are set for Lions Club members and those from community associations.