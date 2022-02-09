Six state govt agencies likely to receive anti-graft system certs by June, says State Secretary

KUCHING (Feb 9): State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion hopes that the six state government agencies involved in the MS ISO 37001: 2016 Anti-Bribery Management Systems (ABMS) pilot project would obtain certification by June this year.

He said the first workshop was conducted from Jan 11 to 13.

“The six state government agencies selected for this pilot project should feel proud.

“This is because the certification would be a benchmark and a reference to other ministries, departments and agencies to implement similar initiatives in the future.

“I hope that the heads of departments and everyone would give solid commitment in obtaining this MS ISO 37001 ABMS certification within the planned time period.

“I hope that by June 2022, all agencies of the ABMS pilot project would be certified,” he said at the ABMS pilot project launch yesterday.

The six Sarawak agencies selected for the pilot project are the Chief Minister’s Department; Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts; Sarawak Forest Department; Sarawak Islamic Affairs Department, Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC); and Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda).

Adding on, Jaul described the MS ISO 37001: 2016 ABMS as ‘an internal control system of an organisation to detect, prevent, manage, enforce, evaluate and improve anti-corruption management more effectively’.

This was in line with ‘Initiative 2.1.3’ in the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP), set to introduce ABMS certification in all government agencies, he said.

“This commitment is also to realise the directive of Prime Minister through the Special Cabinet Meeting on Anti-Corruption (JKKMAR) held on April 14, 2021, for the certification to be implemented in ministries and state government departments.

“The ABMS outlines various policies and procedures that can be adhered to and used by organisations as a measure of control of the anti-corruption system.

“It will help the organisation to implement an effective management system in preventing, detecting and addressing corruption that can occur in an organisation.

“Therefore, I have approved the proposal for this ABMS Pilot Project to be implemented in 2022 involving six agencies.”

Jaul noted that the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2021 released by Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) on Jan 25 showed that Malaysia continued to record a decline for two consecutive years when it dropped five places to 62 out of a total of 180 countries.

“In terms of scores, Malaysia recorded a score of 48 versus a score of 51 in the previous year.

“Although this is a very sad thing, it does not at all dampen our spirit to work to help the government in increasing the CPI in the future to give confidence to investors.”

Jaul also expressed thanks to the State Integrity and Ombudsman Unit and all the agencies involved in the pilot project.

“Hopefully, it would be a catalyst for other agencies to obtain ABMS certification.

“We also extend our thanks to Sirim STS Sdn Bhd, who is the trainer and facilitator for this ABMS workshop, and hopefully, all the guidance and consultation provided would help in obtaining the ABMS certification successfully,” he said.