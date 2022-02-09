Tiang: Yayasan Sarawak’s international schools to make Mandarin compulsory subject

SIBU (Feb 9): Cambridge syllabus international schools run by Yayasan Sarawak will make Mandarin a compulsory subject for all students, said Michael Tiang.

The Assistant Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II said besides using English as the medium of instruction, the schools would require students take up a foreign language.

“Mandarin is the only option. That shows that our Sarawak government not only emphasises on English, but also wants the students to learn Mandarin because Mandarin is one of the major lingua franca in the Asian region,” he said in a statement following his courtesy call yesterday on Yayasan Sarawak director Mersal Abang Rosli.

He said construction on the international school here is expected to be completed by 2024.

It would be able to cater to 500 students – 80 per cent of whom would be from the B40 group, he said.

“This school aims to give free education to those in the B40 group. That means students in the B40 group would be able to enrol in this school for free.

“The Sarawak government also set aside a 20 per cent quota for the non-B40 group with school fees,” he said

He said a similar international school in Kuching is expected to ready next month.

During his discussion with Mersal, Tiang said he was also told that the Sarawak government would spend RM15 million for each school.

“This is a huge commitment by Sarawak government to focus on investing in our human capital. I believe this is part of the initiative to get back our education autonomy,” he said.