Unimas launches Computing Professional Development Lab

KUCHING (Feb 9): Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) has officially launched the Computing Professional Development Lab (Code Lab) at its Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology (FCSIT) today.

Officiated by its vice chancellor Prof Datuk Kadim Suaidi, Code Lab will be used as a teaching and learning facility for the faculty’s commercial programmes, namely Master in Information Technology Management (MITM), the brand-new Master in Computer Science (MCS) and Professional and Executive Programme (PEP).

These programmes are targeted towards working adults who seek to expand their knowledge and expertise in cybersecurity, big data, digital economy, data science and Internet of Things (IoT), which are currently trending and essential to all industries and businesses worldwide.

The curriculum is also specifically tailored to align with the state government’s digitalisation efforts vision towards becoming a high income developed state by 2030.

Last year, the pilot project was conducted with 16 officers from the state government enrolled in MITM programme and all are expected to complete their studies by the end of the year.

Located at the FCSIT, Block A, the lab renovation works was made possible with the support of Unimas Business School.

Proposal for the renovation was tabled in 2020 and was approved by the Board of Unimas Business School.

The renovation works started in March 2021. Works were delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic but was finally completed by the end of 2021.

The launching ceremony was also attended by deputy vice chancellor (academic and international) Professor Dr Ahmad Hata Rasit, deputy vice chancellor of student affairs and alumni Prof Dr Kamarudin Kana, Unimas Business School chief executive officer Dr Puah Chin Hong, FCSIT dean Assoc Prof Dr Kartinah Zen and faculty members.