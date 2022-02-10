110 receive state titles, awards

KUCHING (Feb 10): A total of 110 recipients led by Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau were the latest batch to be conferred with various state titles and medals by Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud at the Dewan Besar of Astana Negeri yesterday.

The ceremony commenced with the conferment of Johan Bintang Sarawak (JBS) to Dennis, who was the sole recipient of the award in yesterday’s ceremony.

Five persons including Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) director Sadi Sujang received the Pegawai Bintang Sarawak (PBS) award.

The other recipients of the PBS were former Assistant Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei — the Rt Revd Solomon Cheong Sung Voon, Jong Min Kong @ Joseph Yong, Kuing Sieh Chai @ Kung Sieh Chai and Amping Ranggau.

Sarawak Kayan Association (PKS) Kuching branch chairlady Datin Livan Egang was among 17 who received the Ahli Bintang Kenyalang (ABK) award.

Meanwhile, 10 other recipients were conferred the Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang (PBK) award, 18 received the Pingat Perkhidmatan Bakti (PPB) and 20 were conferred with Ahli Bintang Sarawak (ABS) awards.

The ceremony ended with the conferment of Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji (PPT) to 22 recipients and Bentara Bintang Sarawak (BBS) to 17 recipients.

Also present at the ceremony were the Yang Di-Pertua Negeri’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, Assistant Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Assistant Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni and Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Ir Aidel Lariwoo.