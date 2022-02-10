Sibuti woman jailed for concealing birth of her baby

MIRI (Feb 10): A 29-year-old woman was sentenced to four months in prison by a Magistrate’s Court here yesterday for concealing the birth of her newborn.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu convicted Lee Siaw Lee from Kampung Lumut, Sibuti near here after she pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 318 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum jail term of two years or a fine or both, if convicted.

Leone also ordered the jail sentence to run from the day she was arrested on Jan 18.

Based on the facts of the case, a medical officer at Miri Hospital was treating a female patient (the accused) who complained of bleeding at around 11.40pm on Dec 23, 2021.

Upon examination, the medical officer suspected that the woman had given birth but did not know about the baby’s whereabouts.

Following that, the officer lodged a police report for further action.

Acting on information received, the police arrested the accused at Ward 10 of Miri Hospital on suspicion of concealing the birth of her newborn at around 11am on Jan 18.

Police also arrested a 48-year-old man behind a shop in Batu 8 Lambir for alleged involvement in the case at around 1.40pm the same day.

Further investigation by the police found that the accused was bleeding after giving birth but did not inform the whereabouts of the baby.

Investigations also found that the newborn baby had died after birth.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted, while the accused was not represented.