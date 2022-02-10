APM personnel catch two metres long batik python at house in Miri

MIRI (Feb 10): Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri personnel caught a batik python measuring about two metres long at a house in Lintang 3 Taman Tunku, here today.

APM Miri officer Usman Harto said a team of six trained snake handlers led by Mariani Eddy went to the scene after receiving a report at 1.10pm.

Upon arrival at the house at 2.35pm, Usman said the team was informed by the 27-year-old male complainant that he found a batik python falling from the ceiling in the kitchen of his house.

Following that, he immediately called the emergency line to ask for help to catch the batik python.

“The team conducted a check at the kitchen and found a batik python hiding in the kitchen cabinet.

“They managed to capture the reptile the size of an adult’s wrist, measuring about two metres long,” he added.

The operation ended at 2.42pm and the batik python was later released into its own habitat.